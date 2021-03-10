Honor Rewards Program encourages veterans to shop locally

And unwrapped.

3 keeping it local tonight is highlighting local businesses giving back to veterans.it's under a special program offered in marquette county.

Local 3's calvin lewis has more... 3 reporter: it's called the honor rewards program for veterans.started in august by the marquette county register of deeds, the free service offers military veterans discounts and incentives at local businesses.carla l'huillier, register of deeds for marquette county: "it's through our software company; that's who provides us our software here.

They brought it to me to see if i would be interested in contacting local businesses for the area vets to receive incentives and discounts in our area."

Reporter calvin lewis: many of the local businesses located right here in marquette county offer special discounts to their veteran shoppers.from restaurants to clothing stores, there's a discount for just about every veteran.

Reporter: and according to l'huillier, one favorite restaurant of the veterans is togo's on 3rd street.be embley-stoll, general manager of togo's: "we've offered discounts for vets for a while now, but now we have the honor rewards sticker to just let people know in case they don't ask.

We obviously don't know if you're in plain clothes to give you the discounts."

Reporter: as of today, 250 veterans in marquette county are signed up for the rewards program.l'huillier: "i would hope that there would be a few more businesses in the area that could provide some sort of incentive or discount for the area veterans because they served us and i think we could do that benefit for them also."

Reporter: for more information on signing up for the program, you can visit our website at u-p matters dot com.keeping it local in marquette, i'm calvin lewis,