Seasonal Work

Santa has a lot of good helpers this year.

Department stores count on holiday workers: people who step up and work during the busy retail season..

Wcbi's jory tally joins us in the studio with more on why local stores rely on those helpers.

Aundrea the doors open early.

And this week, many stores remain open later.

That's why retailers like belk count on seasonal workers as last minute shoppers look for gifts.

More than one hundred full- time employees work at belk in columbus, but that's not enough people to make it through the holidays.

"with those extended hours, we cannot work our permanent associates very long hours, so we have to hire temporary associates to help us throughout this holiday season."

The store started hiring in october.

More than 40 extra workers are on the clock.

"they are very important to the store and they are very important to the community because without that extra help, we wouldn't be able to survive and do the things that we do to keep the store running, so we need seasonal help to help us keep the store running."

During the week of christmas, belk's doors stay open for 16 hours each day.

Extra help is crucial.

"they will help us recover the store back to its, back to the way it was.

They will help us wait on our customers, assist our customers.

They help us with fitting rooms, they help us pretty much do anything, you know, what we're out there to do as a team.

We're all out there to make it happen."

More money, keeping busy, or a passion for retail are some reasons why seasonal workers sign up for the role.

"i worked here for five years while i was a student at the w, and i thought it would be a really good experience to come back for the holidays, being that i have such a long schedule out from the university."

These helpers work through january.

And for as many as 20 employees, the position could turn into something more.

"they're looking for new opportunities that can possibly turn into full time jobs.

I started as a college student as a seasonal associate, after that experience i became a part- time associate, so it was a job that was given after being a seasonal associate."

Most stores will have extended hours friday, so you still have some time left to buy those christmas gifts, aundrea.