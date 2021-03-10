First Bank Suspect Wanted

The knoxville branch of the f-b-i is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in the kimball bank robbery on monday.

The holdup happened early that afternoon at the first jackson bank on battlecreek road.

The f-b-i says the man in his mid 30's entered the bank and demanded money.

He got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

As you can see in this picture, he is of medium build, has a light complexion and short blonde hair.

He also has a small amount of facial hair.

If you know who this suspect is, contact knoxville's f-b-i