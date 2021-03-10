Board sides with Raes

Stephanie Acri and Bob Vogelbaugh will not be printed on the official ballot.

Jim:incumbent moline mayor scott raes will be the only name printed on the ballot for the mayor's race in next spring's election.tiffany:the decision today from the moline electoral board removed mayoral candidates stephanie acri and bob vogelbaugh from the ballot.it also took aldmerman at large candidate sonia berg and 4th ward candidate john zelnio off the ballot.

The three members of the electoral board each explained their reasoning for their decisions. Connie Mohr and Lori Turner both voted to uphold the objections, citing the state law. Alderman Kevin Schoonmaker voted to keep the candidates on the ballot. Even though the objections were upheld, all those involved say the fight continues. Scott Raes - Moline Mayor: "I know it's not a popular decision, but again I believe that it was the right thing to do and I know that everybody isn't on board with that."

Incumbent mayor scott raes will be officially be the only name on the ballot for mayor after the electoral board sided with his objections over the paperwork of stephanie acri and bob vogelbaugh.

Throughout the last month... many alderman have publically expressed their support of the two mayoral candidates.

Ald.

Mike wendt - moline 3rd ward "as an elected official i have gotten tons of response from the community on this.

Without a doubt, in fact i don't think i have heard one person say i think these objections should be sustained.

I think they have all said they need to be put on the ballot.

However...just because raes will be the only name on the ballot does not mean he is the only choice.

Stephanie acri - mayoral candidate"i will be a write in candidate, mayor raes will be printed on the ballot.

I hope that the voters come out and say you know what this is important, it's important for thevoters to have a choice."vogelbaugh also says he is planning on a write in campaign.primaries will take place in february.

Stephanie acri - mayoral cadidate "i believe in the democratic process and we will get there."

Carie:in the primary election..the write in candidates must be in the top two and receive at least thirty votes..

Or 10% of the total votes...to move onto the general election ballot.none of the candidates have said anything about appealing the board's decision..carie kuehn, local four news.