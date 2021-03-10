Officer Saves Puppy from Busy NLR Street

From fighting crime to keeping the streets clean... police officers have a very important job.

As knwa's stephanie sharp shows us -- one officer went above and beyound the call of duty to save a special little lady.

### i think it scared him when he finally opened the door wendy peeks says what she saw on monday..

Made her and her husband get their phone out and press record.

It was just so sweet they were sitting at a busy intersection in rose city-- coming home from lunch..

The officer in front of me threw his lights on and shot out in the front of the intersection he wasn't trying to catch a criminal -- or even a speeder..

All of a sudden i saw this little dog come around he side of his car a small chihuahua... running in the middle of the street as cars pass.

As you can see officer iradale whitney..

Tries to negotiate with the pup... and finally gets her inside.

It was so nice of the officer to do that it took her a couple minutes to convince her to come to me, but once she did she was happy to be there office whitney took the dog to the animal shelter... where she's waiting to go home.

But this crime stopper..

Stopping dead in his tracks for this pint sized pet.

She's a precious one i had to make sure she made it home for the holidays he says while he was keeping a close eye on the dog that day -- he had no idea others were watching him too.

You just never know who is going to have a video on you at anytime and it's been shared on social media hundreds of times.

He says he didn't think twice about saving her..

I would want someone to do the same for my dog if it got out and even though peeks was a witness... she's glad he did too.

It's so nice to see an officer do something nice ### ((nate)) we're told the dog's owner has been looking for the dog for a few weeks now.

Through all the social media traction... they were able to find her.

They'll pick her up from the shelter soon.

###