Silver Star Nation Report 12-22

Babe Laufenberg discusses what the outcome of Thursday's Giants-Eagles game means to the Cowboys.

The dallas cowboys could quite the dallas cowboys could quite possibly have the nfc east title wrapped up before even taking the field monday night against detroit.

Babe laufenberg takes a look in this week's inside slant.

Babe laufenberg "hello everyone i'm babe laufenberg with this week's edition of our holiday inside slant.

Someone needs to tell the two precocious rookies out here - dak prescott and zeke elliott - this whole nfl thing is not that easy.

But they're making it look that way.

They've led the cowboys to the best record in the nfl.

They have both made the pro bowl.

And tonight, simply, by watching a football game, they may accomplish another goal.

If philadelphia beats the new york giants, the cowboys are the winners of the nfc east."

Dak prescott/cowboy s quarterback "it would be cool, but we've got a game to win this week.

That's really my main focus."

"it may not matter."

Prescott "what do you mean?

This game's going to