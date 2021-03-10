Trump Tweets on U.S. Nuclear Weapons

NEW YORK -- The U.N.
Security Council has temporarily postponed a vote condemning Israeli settlements.
Amid pressure from Israel and President-Elect Donald Trump.
The unprecedented development came on the same day trump set off a firestorm for weighing in on nuclear arms via social media.
