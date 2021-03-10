Trump Tweets on U.S. Nuclear Weapons Credit: KOZL Duration: 10 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Trump Tweets on U.S. Nuclear Weapons NEW YORK -- The U.N. Security Council has temporarily postponed a vote condemning Israeli settlements. Amid pressure from Israel and President-Elect Donald Trump. The unprecedented development came on the same day trump set off a firestorm for weighing in on nuclear arms via social media.

NEW YORK -- The U.N. Security Council has temporarily postponed a vote condemning Israeli settlements. Amid pressure from Israel and President-Elect Donald Trump. The unprecedented development came on the same day trump set off a firestorm for weighing in on nuclear arms via social media.