Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Trump Tweets on U.S. Nuclear Weapons

NEW YORK -- The U.N.

Security Council has temporarily postponed a vote condemning Israeli settlements.

Amid pressure from Israel and President-Elect Donald Trump.

The unprecedented development came on the same day trump set off a firestorm for weighing in on nuclear arms via social media.

