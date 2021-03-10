Parking lot problems test holiday spirits

A person's holiday spirit and patience can easily be tested during the holiday season.

To relieve some of the pressure.

.

Speaking of drive for perfection..

Most people just want to park.... .

Finding a parking spot at the mall or supermarket is very stressful right now..

.

Newschannel 3's vicky nguyen joins us live from the santa barbara mesa... with that part of the story..

Vicky?

.

This is another one of those problem parking lots... it's a busy commercial area, but not that many spots.

.

During peak hours, it's not uncommon to circle around several times in order to find a spot.

.

Today..

We talked to last minute shoppers about this.

Man ringing bell .

'tis the season to be jolly..

Traffic on state street .

And stress out over finding a parking spot.

"it's crazy normally to park in downtown santa barbara especially with the holidays and everybody in town..

It makes it even more difficult."

.

Last minute shoppers flooded downtown santa barbara to check off items from their holiday shopping lists.

.

But before they can do that... they have to park their car which is sometimes easier said than done.

"parking structures were packed i tried couple times about 20 minutes to find a parking spot."

.

Sometimes the stress from getting your parkign spot stolen, getting honked at and circling around the block can get to you if you let it.

"all the parking spots are 75 o 90 minutes so i actually parked by the pier by the skate park.

I'm just like well i'm walking.

It's okay.

It's not that bad here actually."

Traffic at five points center .

Just across town at the five points shopping center... there were a constant flow of cars entering and leaving.

"i haven't experienced it being bad at all.

We found a spot very easily and the crowds have been just fine.

" .

The holida season is a stressful time, but some say it's too short to be a grinch about it.

"it's the holidays so you don't want anybody to be mad and you don't want to be mad at anybody so try to make it simple and keep driving until you fight the right spot and nobody to fight over it."

.

Fortunately but unfortunately, we saw a woman curse at another person for stealing her spot... but camera wasn't rolling at the time..

Live in santa barbara, vicky nguyen, newschannel 3.

.

