Bounty Hunter Shot by Fugitive in Pueblo

Looking for a man accused of shooting a bounty hunter earlier today.

The shooting happened at the intersection of east 12th and north reading avenue.

The victim is 48-year-old walter christopher stokely... who just come out of surgery tonight.

Meanwhile, police continue searching for 21 year old adrian carrera... who was already wanted for several drug and traffic offenses.

He was last seen leaving the area in a white pick-up truck, with tinted windows, gold trim, and dark rims. if you have information, call crime stoppers at 542-stop.

And tonight, we're hearing from the victim's brother... a fellow bounty hunter... and a lifelong friend.

They're sharing more details about that violent confrontation.

Krdo newschannel 13's scott harrison is live in the springs with new information.

Scott, although carrera fired several shots, you're hearing only one hit stokely.

Delay it broke a bone in one of his forearms, then ricocheted and stuck him in the groin.

We spoke with stokely's lifelong friend in texas tonight... who shed light on this dangerous line of work.

Pkg :02 "there was a lot of chaos going on, and he said chris had gotten shot and was being taken to the hospital."

That's the call james poole got in texas today, about his longtime friend... bounty hunter walter christopher stokely.

:17 "and that's when i called your desk, and y'all told me more than the police did, so i appreciate that."

Stokely's fugitive recovery firm... is run by a relative of springs bail bondsman bobby brown.

Brown believes the fugitive... adrian carrera... shot stokely after unexpectedly seeing him... and that stokely wasn't trying to apprehend carrera.

But after talking with stokely's family... poole tells a different story.

"chris was in the process of tracking this guy once again, and he recognized chris' vehicle.

Chris knew he was there, but he got out so fast, he had no chance to react.

And he stopped, got out of his vehicle, and shot at his vehicle twice, and then approached the passenger-side door and shot through it--hitting chris in the forearm, and it ricocheted and hit him in the groin."

Stokely's brother and fellow bounty hunter, wayne, says he got a call from chris that carrera was in the area.

But chris was shot before wayne could arrive.

Bail bondsman brown says he wishes the brothers had more backup.

1:25 "we never send less than three of them out there--so that we always have the front door, the back door... so there's a lot of preparation."

James poole is just thankful that his friend survived... and sends him a holiday message.

They stay in touch but haven't been face-to-face for several decades.

"love you, brother.

Anything you need, i'm there."

James poole says today's incident is the first time chris stokely has had a violent confrontation with a fugitive, in 20 years as a bounty hunter.

Live in the springs--scott harrison, krdo newschannel 13.

Three men used a truck to rip the