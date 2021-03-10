Reaction to inauguration performance mixed

The mormon tabernacle choir will take part in american history come january.

Today the church of jesus christ of latter day saints announced the choir will perform at the inauguration of president- elect donald trump.

Local new 8's chris oswalt is live in studio now with how the decision has sparked a strong reaction from those for and against it.

Jay --- the president elect made the final decision to ask the choir to perform after a recommendatio n from his inauguration committee.

It is the seventh time appearance by the choir at an inauguration.

Nats of choir it is an honor... for the world renowned mormon tabernacle choir..

Nats of choir the announcement that the choir will perform at donald trumps inauguration isn't without controversy.

The issue for many.... the campaign donald trump ran.

Ted johnson, sr. editor, variety: "i think the vie among many in the music industry is donald trump is not an ordinary republican in his rheteric.

And they are very put off by that.

And it follows through with his inauguration.

They don't want to touch that with a 10-foot poll."

On our facebook pag ... the disapproval is small... but vocal.

Deana bowles brower writes: "s disappointing.

So much for separation of church and state, something the lds church says they believe in whole heartedly.

They absolutely would have said no to president obama.

They would have said no to hillary too."

Ladd whitwhort say "does that mean the mormon church is approving our pedophile president and muslim listing?"

Nats of choi politics aside... those like elliot clark... who have performed at past inaugurations... call it an honor.

Elliot clark, former choir member: "this is significant there aren't any quiet like this.

There are few that might compare but very few.

This will be a very special time for them.

And i think hopefully for the president because this is a big group to come and perform and they are kind of known around the world and are part of an inauguration of a president anytime is very very special.

No question about that."

This will be the choirs 7th performance at six different inaugurations dating back to the early 190's the church acknowledges the controversy surrounding performing at the inauguration.

In a statement today it told me: "response to the announcement has been mixed, with people expressing both opposition and support.

The choir's participation continues its long tradition of performing for u.s. presidents of both parties at inaugurations and in other settings, and is not an implied support of party affiliations or politics.

It is a demonstration of our support for freedom, civility and the peaceful transition of power."

There is a change dot org petion online requesting the church withdraw from performing.

It was created about 10 hours ago.

At last check it had over 35- hundred signatures.

Jay --- i asked the church if it had ever turned down an invitation to perform at an inaguration, but a spokesperson has yet to get back to me.

Thanks chris.

The trump transition team says it working to book musicians like justin timberlake and bruno mars.

The band kiss has