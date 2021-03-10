Notre Dame Hockey, De Pere Girls basketball get wins

Notre Dame topped Appleton United on the ice, while the De Pere girls basketball bounced Ashwaubenon in a battle of FRCC unbeatens

An interesting early season matchup in boys hockey (((burke))) with appleton united meeting notre dame at the cornerstone.

Tritons strike first...bryce poshak passes it to logan braun who buries the one-timer to put notre dame ahead one nothing on a power-play goal... same score in the second when a-u answers... erik bargholtz breaks away and beats the goalie to tie it at 1-all... and united would take the lead later in the 2nd period... connor zilisch to matthew gruber for the go-ahead goal... but the scoring was just getting started in this one notre dame knocks off the defending state champs 7-to-4 (((burke))) on the girls side in high school hoops, both depere and ashwaubenon went into the night perfect in conference play.

Early on the jaguars autumn schlader off the steal takes it coast to coast for the bucket and the lead.

Then its the redbirds dialing it up from long range.

Lizzie miller in the corner drains the three.

How about some defense.

Olivia decleene with the quick hands, the pick, and the layup for the easy duece.

Depere improves to 5-0 in the frcc with the 47-37 win over ashwaubenon.

