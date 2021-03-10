Brainerd VS Tyner

Heavyweight high school basketball teams brainerd and tyner are expected to duke it out for their district title this season.

Tonight we got an early preview as they met in the semis of the best of preps.

Kevin cameron creates the turnover for tyner.

He also gets the ball back for the easy lay-in.

Rams return the favor with a turnover.

Panthers on the move.

Kentrell evans goes in for the hoop and the foul.

Finals seconds of the first half, rams trail by four.

But cameron swishes home a three as time expires to make it a one-point game.

He knows we got that on video.

This one down to the wire as expected.

Panthers michael hampton with a three.

Brainerd wins 60-56 to advance