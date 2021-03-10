Former Virginia Tech football assistant coach in question

Story tonight - last week virginia tech athletic director whit babcock revealed that a former hokies football assistant coach had received wake forest gameplan information prior to the game between the two schools in 2014.

And now we know that the tech assistant in question is shane beamer, the son of former head coach frank beamer.

Wdbj7 sports director travis wells joins us now - travis- what does this all mean for virginia tech well, it's certainly a source of public embarrassment for the tech program and the beamer family.

Shane says that former wake radio analyst tommy elrod was a friend he'd gotten to know in coaching circles and that elrod called him the night before the game to offer up a couple of plays that the deacons may run in the game.

Shane claims to have done nothing with the information and says he didn't tell anyone involved with the tech program.

The hokies went on to lose the game 6-3 in double overtime.

Frank beamer, who is widely respected for his honesty and integrity across college football, says he knew nothing of what transpired.

The acc fined virginia tech 25 thousand dollars last week and today, shane's current employer, the university of georgia levied the same fine against him, which amounts to him forfeiting his bowl bonus.

Apparently, elrod was disgruntled because he wasn't retained as a coach by dave clawson when wake had a coaching change in 2013 and tried to supply opposing teams with gameplans multiple times.

