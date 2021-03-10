State To Retest 66 Durham School Bus Drivers After Audit

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security has confirmed with Local 24 that a tester for a local commercial driving training facility did not authorize to test Durham school bus drivers.

.

Dozens of school bus drivers have had their commercial driver's licenses suspended.

Nearly 10 percent of durham school bus drivers must now retest to get their license back.

.

Local 24's rudy williams has tonight's top story he is live in southeast memphis.

Rudy good evening.... how did this happen?

Rudy: school maybe out for the students of shelby county...but for some of their bus drivers...testing will go on through the holiday break.

66 durham school bus drivers licences were put i jeopardy because a third party tester wasn't authorized to give the test.

Now private 1st class driving has been told to halt all training and testing by the state.

Rudy william reporting: it's back to testing for 66 durham school bus drivers....if they plan on getting the commercial drivers licenses or cdl's they thought they already had.

The problem is that after an audit by the tennessee department of safety and homeland security the found that the person testing those drivers for a third party company called private first class driving wasn't authorized to give certain parts of the test.

A statement from the department reads..."the department has suspended the company and the tester.

We went by private first class office, but nobody was there.

We even went by the owners house to find out how this happened... sot: rudy"nothing but christmas lights ...but there was no answer.

Durham school services trains its more than 600 bus drivers...private 1st class driving in located in south memphis...was contracted to test drivers from august to november of this year.

A durham spokeswoman would not tell by phone if they will continue testing with 1st class driving...but she did say they were waiting to learn from the state which vendors they can use in the future.

Shelby county schools has had much concern over durham's hiring practices....after a driver was found with pot in 2015..

They released a statement today that said in part: this matter certainly warrants further clarification, however durham has assured the district that all drivers will be retested and that this issue with the vendor will not impact their ability to safely transport students when school starts after the holiday break rudy: that test drivers will take is in 3 parts.

The tennessee state department of homeland security is retesting those drivers for free and will continue through the holiday.

Students return to school january 3rd