Serving turkeys

Day going door to door delivering a unique holiday gift.

Whag's rachael espaillat tells us how local officials are making this holiday season special.

Giving gifts, giving back and giving turkeys to people that are unfortunate << thats what a few locals in hagertown did friday morning with the help of mayor bob bruchey, city council emily keller and delegate brett wilson and others...but its rany lee who put the event together.

We need more people like randy to do things like this...this is what christmas is all about.

...riding in a fire truck...going up and down the street to give turkeys to anyone who would take them... people just jumped on board...we got kyd detrick fromt the fire department today..its been a great community event and we are so glad we were able to do it randy lee worked with mikes tavern..collecting at least 75 donated turkeys..they say it was a community effort... it took me 60 days to get it started but i appreciate everyone's contribution and help kids also got into the spirit of giving...learning to have a different appreciation for the holidays it felt better...a lot better because usually im worrieed about what i getting instead of what im getting...(fade) its not about what i get its about what i give to others lee hopes to turn this into a annual event...reporting in hagerstown...rach ael espaillat...whag news... >> tasmin: those involved say they hope to double the amount of turkeys for next