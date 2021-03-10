Businesses seeing last-minute shoppers

But it's not just the grocery store that's seeing crowds, businesses across the city are feeling the hustle and bustle.

Olivia: olivia: what do you have left on your list?

Brett glazier: too much!

Gifts for mom, things for my folks, and then a couple last minute things for the dogs and stuff.

Olivia the big day is days away...so mall shoppers are reading their lists and checking them twice!

Whether they like it or not... nancy miner: we've been putting off coming to the big mall, because it's so crowded, so we have to be here today.

Olivia and across town at lyncourt bakery they were definitely seeing the rush..

Barbara esposito: i have the italian cookes...they have the little tray full of different varieties.

Olivia shoppers waiting until the last minute to buy those delicious cookies and pastries.

Barbara esposito: well it's not that they're fresh it's that they're gone!

We eat em so quick.

Olivia but for those wanting to make their own... nat: blueberry pie filling.... olivia they headed to wegmans.

Judith burns: so today we got out early from work and i said i gotta get my supplies to make the stuff for christmas and christmas day.

Olivia but shoppers say the key to keeping the christmas spirit is to maintain a positive attitude.

Judith burns: when you come here, you gotta just come here with the attitutde you're going to come across a lot of people, there's going to be crazy people out there in the parking lots, so you just gotta be watching out.

Olivia: wegmans employees tell me the crowd here has been going strong since seven o'clock this morning, and they don't expect it to stop anytime soon.

Live in dewitt, olivia ugino, newschannel 9.