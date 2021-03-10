VIDEO: President-Elect Trump's Northern retreat

Injured.

>>>melanie falcon: president-elect donald trump isn't the only one preparing for his transition to the white house.>>>joy howe: a new jersey community is scrambling as well.

And a local lawmaker says the police force needs more money to protect trump and his family.

>>>melanie falcon: wfmz's will lewis joins us live from bedminster, new jersey with more.

3 a month ago the bedminister police department helped provide protection for the president-elect as he interviewed potential secretary of state candidates at trump national golf course.

While the secret service does provide protection there is still a financial impact to local departments helping out..

Now congressman leonard lance is asking for additional funds to protect trump and his family in anticipation they will use the area as what he is calling camp david north.

>>> reporter in a letter to attorney general loretta lynch..

Congressman leonard lance wrote president-elect donald trump has spent a considerable amount of time in his district at trump national golf club in 3 bedminster, somerset county, new jersey.

Lance is now requesting some financial help from the feds.>>> u.s. rep.

Leonard lance, nj 7th district <"it becomes a matter of national security when he was elected president and when he spoke with people various potential cabinet nominees at that location.">>>> reporter in november, trump interviewed several people for the secretary of state position in his cabinet at trump national..

The bedminster township council met a day after the weekend visit and mayor steven parker told council they may see more of the president-elect over the next four years and they need to prepare.>>> nats up full <"we have to iron out where we get the money for the overtime, making sure we have fair allocation of resources.

So that our 16 person department isn't saddled with everything all the time.">>>> reporter congressman lance says there have been similar agreements when president obama visits hawaii and his hometown of chicago.

Lance calls the bedminster location a likely camp david north..

And he wants to make sure everything is in place before the inauguration.>>> lance <"not a partisan matter, we want to make sure the president and his family are protected to the great extent> possibile."<> congressman lance tells me that the trump family also uses the golf course for visits..

So the police could be providing a lot of protection.

He does believe the funding will be made available.

Live in bedminster, new jersey, will lewis, 69 news.

3