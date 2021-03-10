Grocery stores packed ahead of holiday weekend

Two days away from christmas...and many were out today checking off those last minute things on their to do lists.

Newschannel 9's olivia ugino is live at wegmans--a pit stop for many central new yorkers tonight, olivia, how long are the checkout lines looking?

Olivia: well carrie, i've gotta tell you, today, i went to the mall, local shops and wegmans was by far the most busy with last minute shoppers getting everything together.

And if you still have food shopping to finish, don't worry, you're not alone... even celebrity chef anne burrell was here today finishing off her list.

Anne burrell: i always break up my grocery list into produce, groceries, meats, dairy, because it makes things much easier and it's like, i love the wegmans, but it is a madhouse at this time of year and we need to get in and out.

So we've planned out everything we need for our pork roast for christmas dinner and we're doing spaghetti and meatballs for christmas eve.

Olivia: but it's not just the grocery store that's seeing crowds, businesses across the city are feeling the