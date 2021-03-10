Friends, family remember Halifax teenagers killed in crash

First tonight -- an investigation is underway after a crash in halifax county killed two teenage girls and seriously hurt another person state police say it happened here on bethel road last night.

Damage is still apparent after investigators say the driver ran off the road, ran into a guardrail, and hit several trees today many people gathered for rememberance ceremonies like this for casey pulliam and olivia noblin wdbj-7's toneshia watkins spoke to former teammates and coaches she joins us live tonight from halifax county high school.

Melissa and chris -- i'd never met casey or oliva, but you couldn't help but get emotional watching and listening to everyone speak about them.

They seemed to have touched the lives of everyone they knew and they will be deeply missed.

Two days until christmas and the mood for many in halifax county is anything but merry.

Woody bane "there is a reason, we don't know the answer, but we gotta trust it."

Friends, family and loved ones gathered at halifax county high school today to remember casey pulliam and olivia noblin.

Isabel rosche "still doesn't seem real that she's not gonna be here anymore."

Casey spent much of her time dribbling on the soccer field.

Candace dishmond/jv soccer coach "i was impressed from the jump, with her attitude, with her skills."

Olivia spent hers hitting home runs.

Taylor barnes "probably one of the best second basemen i've ever met.

She always had my back when i was on the mound."

Both girls had larger than life personalities.

Sonya ricker "she was really funny.

She loved to jump around and sing."

Making this hard for many to understand.

Kirsten doss "she is the best person inside and out that i have ever met."

Coach d "you're a comet baby reach for the stars."

Olivia's dad attended her rememberance ceremony.

He's a former law enforcement officer.

He said in all his years of having to knock on doors and deliver news like this to other parents, this is the hardest thing he's ever had to deal with.

Toneshia, what about the third person in the car?

We know that person was seriously hurt but police have not released a name and say they're still trying to determine who was driving at the time.

