No Bond for Suspect in 'Road Rage' Toddler Shooting Death

Gary Holmes, 33, of Little Rock, was arrested Thursday night in the Acen King case.

((ashley)) the man accused of firing the gun that killed three year old acen king went before a judged this morning.

((ashley)) good evening and thanks forjoining us.

I'm ashley ketz.

Bob has the evening off.

33 year old gary holmes faces on count of capitol murder and two counts of a terroristic act.

Kark's drew petrimoulx joining us live at little rock police headquarters with details of what lead to his arrest.

Drew on monday detectives got a tip that gary holmes was the gunman who shot into the car killing three year old acen king.

The statement's of his girlfriend were are a key part of the case against him.

According to an arrest report on december 17th -- gary holmes was driving -- with his girlfriend and another man also in the car.

The girlfriend told police holmes "got upset" because the victim's dodge charger was "following too close."

After allowing the car to pass, the girlfriend says holmes got behind the victims car at a stop sign.

According to the girlfriend, holmes "honked the horor several seconds" g out and "fired one time at the charger."

Then got back in the car and said.

"that's what you get for following me around!"the bullet hit three year old acen king -- who was riding in theback seat of his grandmothers car.: th family members about who gary was and ow this could: "gary was a father it that.

He dn ea intentionally hurt n baby.

At the house where holmes lived, people refused to believe he's guilty.

"so what do you think he just lost control?"

"i dont think he idon his block, people say they knew him to be a family man who played with the neighborhood kids.

"ive been staying h fke ix years and s ee my neighbor since i been staying here uthes a good guy ive never known him to do anything like that he has kids of his own hes a good guy."

But records show thursday night was not the first time holmes has been booked into jail.

His rap sheet dates back to 2002 and shows convictions for robbery, sexual assault and domestic violence.: "its sad.

Why would you sot i acar over road rage.

Thats crazy.

Thats crazy."

Drewthe girlfriend told police they had no idea who was in the car or that anyone washit until the next day.

During a hearing this morning, holmes entered a plea of not guilty and a judge ordered him to be held without bond.

((ashley))