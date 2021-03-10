WBPD Chief Support

((mark)) the controversy surrounding wilkes-barre police chief marcella lendacky is ramping up tonight.

This all began with a survey of police officers that showed most don't trust the chief's decision-making and want her investigated by city council and possibly removed from the position..

The i-team's andy mehalshick joins us now from wilkes-barre police headquarters.

((andy))police officers i spoke with say this controversy is tearing apart this department..they say morale is very low.

But now the chief's supporters insist this is all about her gender and not her performance.

(( commander ron foy- wilkes-barre police ))"it's all because she's a female wilkes-barre police patrol commander ron foy is standing up for chief marcella lendacky.

""(( commander ron foy- wilkes-barre ))"the attacks on chief lendacky are of a personal nature.

They are not professional.

"foy says a survey of officers that showed 80 percent questioned about her leadership skills was really motivated by something else..her gender.(( commander ron foy- wilkes-barre police )) " guys just don't want to take orders from a female.

It's a male dominated profession we all know that.

She worked her way up."

Foy says officers should put up or shut up..(( commander ron foy- wilkes-barre police ))"these claims are anonymous,.

If you have a problem sign your name to it and come and see us our doors are open."the president of the police union fired back.."our complaints about chief lendacky have nothing to do with her being a woman.

Those claims are a diversionary tactic used by her supporters."the union wants the city council to investigate the chief ..

Council member beth gilbert agrees..

(( beth gilbert- wilkes-barre council )) "clearly these issues in the department are deeper that any of us could ever imagine.

I think an investigation would benefit bot parties involved."

((andy))ifthe council agrees to investigate the chief..they can only make recommendations about her fate..they have no legal power to remove her from office.

Mayor tony george is the only person who can make a change and he told me he supports the chief and also believes this is all motivated by her being a woman.

Reporting at wilkes-barre police headquarters andy mehalshick eyewitness news.

((mark)) chief lendacy was unavailable for comment today but told us recently she may go to court to protect her reputation.