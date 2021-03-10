Student sues Vestal School District

At 775-1250.

A student and his family are suing the vestal school district following an alleged racial incident last month.

Vestal high school senior vincent spero and his family filed a lawsuit against the school district in new york state supreme court on wednesday.according to the complaint, spero confronted a teacher after she used the "n-word" when disciplining another student.spero says on november 22nd, an african-american student was kicked out of a math class when he was beleived to be vaping tobacco.the accused teacher, who is listed as a defendant in the case, katherine dyer, allegedly told the student "i'm tired of dealing with you f'n n- words."spero, who overhead the remark, confronted dyer and called her "a f'n racist."spero also claims, students of color were separated from white students and were told to sit in the back corner of the classroom.he reported the incident to assistant principals, clifford kassan and deborah caddick, who are also listed as defendants.spero says nothing was done and he was deemed a threat by the district after complaing about the school on social media.a closed-door hearing was held on wednesday.spero's attorney, ron benjamin says the district claimed the remark was never said.

Attorney ronald benjamin says, "that's a lie.

If it was investigated, they would've learned that other students overheard the remark.

If they want to say that is was unfounded, then it must be under a theory that students never tell the truth and teachers always do.

That's ridiculous.

That's not how it works in this country."

benjamin is suing on the grounds of racial discrimination along with a violation of first amendment rights, for the district's use of spero's social media posts against him to suspend him on december 2nd.he has not been allowed to senior vinny spero says, "it's completely insane that the school can blindly surpass everything i said.

My assistant principal told me that she was going to dismiss everything i had to say.

Look at me now.

Now, that i have everyone's attention, i won't let go of what vestal did to me and what they do to their students of color.

It's not fair."

other defendants listed in the case include superintendent jeffrey ahearn and interim principal albert penna.benjamin says he is seeking reasonable monetary compensation, a full reinstatement for spero.he hopes to get the case in front of a judge next week.the vestal school district says it does not tolerate or condone discriminatory behavior.while it cannot comment on student matters and disciplinary issues, the district did investigate spero's claims and found them to be "unsubstantiated."