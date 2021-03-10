12-23 PW: 2017 Mortgage Rates

Are pushing for the change.

What buyers and sellers are concerned about most today are interest rates.

We are talking about where they are headed for 2017.

Welcome back to show.

Always nice to be back to the show.

>>> when i'm out travelling around.

People ask me all the time and particularly after the election, what is going won interest rates and what my opinion is about how they will -- the housing market.

What do you think?

>> i think that mortgage rates are on the rise.

That's the unfortunate news.

Depend on what sigh you look at it.

It's great and the fact that means the economy is stronger everyone is predicting a great 2017 which we want to hear.

And as far as buying is concern people bought home 12, 15, 18%.

I don't really think that in my opinion that effects what you guys do on a daily basis.

Really at all.

>>> what i do like about the interest rate coming up a little bit.

Buyers seem to be a little bit -- they have sense of urgency when they see the interest rates pick up a little bit.

Have you seen that?

>> slightly.

This time of year would typically buying christmas presents.

The phones are ringing like crazy.

Everybody wants in right now.

>> i know we were both in the office it's like holy heck.

People are calling in.

We have people writing contracts.

Yesterday i signed over a million of contracts.

I know people are buying homes now.

>> and they will.

The rate is what it is.

If you want o buy a home it doesn't matter.

>> let's talk about -- people out there are looking for advice from us.

Let's start out with the buyer.

I think the key and it always is to be prepared.

Make the call.

Talk to mortgage professional.

Know what you are getting into.

The rate is going to be what it is going to be.

>> be prepared to have prequalification.

We know from the real estate side houses are moving quickly.

If you don't have prequalification you didn't have that ready to go.

That's the first call you should make for many reasons >> seller, we have people out there probably thinking about selling.

Please, please if you have a house to sell give us a call.

We need more inventory.

If you're a seller from the mortgage point of view, what should the seller.

>> not to get into what you do and step on your tows.

I think sellers should be ready for negotiations as rates increase, buyers buying power decreases which means they will look for the best deal they can on the home they absolutely want.

You have to be prepared for that expectation.

>> if you've been watching the show.

I've been telling sellers for the last 1 1/2 to two years get your house on the market.

Now we have buyers who buying power eroded because the interest rates go up.

Absolutely.

That's exactly the point.

I think you have to sell now and there's a lot of people who want to buy now.

Don't wait for the traditional i will put my house on the market in the spring.

I don't -- not to step on what you do.

I really don't think that's the best move for sellers right now.

.

You heard it from the mortgage guy.

You will hear from the real estate guy.

You can call us now.

You can call us next week.

We're working next week.

Get your house on the market now.

We have a number of people listing homes right now.

