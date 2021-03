Delhi govt made 10 principles inspired by 'Ram Rajya', says CM Kejriwal

During Delhi Assembly session, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that 10 principles have been made in Delhi inspired by Ram Rajya.

"I'm a devotee of Hanuman who was a devotee of Lord Ram.

So I'm devotee of both.

Lord Ram was the king of Ayodhya.

It is said that everything was good during his rule.

There was no sorrow.

There was every facility.

It was called 'Ram Rajya', which is a concept.

We have made10 principles inspired by Ram Rajya in Delhi," said Delhi CM in Assembly.