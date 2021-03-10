Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Boil Order Issued for Lindon After E.coli Detected in Water

Credit: KTVX ABC 4 Salt Lake City
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Boil Order Issued for Lindon After E.coli Detected in Water
Boil Order Issued for Lindon After E.coli Detected in Water
Boil Order Issued for Lindon After E.coli Detected in Water

Unified police.

Kim f new at six... lindon city is issuing a "boil order" for tap water.

A water sample, taken this afternoon, detected the "e- coli bacteria..."

So this order is for all water users in the city and is in effect until further notice.

The water system is now being flushed and re-tested.

So... until further notice... do not drink the water without boiling it first.

You can find updates on the lindon city

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Water main leak in Tumalo

Water main leak in Tumalo

Tumalo Community School was closed, boil-water order was issued after water main leak over the weekend.

KTVZ NBC Bend, OR

You might like