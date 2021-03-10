Boil Order Issued for Lindon After E.coli Detected in Water

Water main leak in Tumalo
Tumalo Community School was closed, boil-water order was issued after water main leak over the weekend.
KTVZ NBC Bend, OR
Unified police.
Kim f new at six... lindon city is issuing a "boil order" for tap water.
A water sample, taken this afternoon, detected the "e- coli bacteria..."
So this order is for all water users in the city and is in effect until further notice.
The water system is now being flushed and re-tested.
So... until further notice... do not drink the water without boiling it first.
You can find updates on the lindon city
Tumalo Community School was closed, boil-water order was issued after water main leak over the weekend.