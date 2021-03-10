Boil Order Issued for Lindon After E.coli Detected in Water

lindon city is issuing a "boil order" for tap water.

A water sample, taken this afternoon, detected the "e- coli bacteria..."

So this order is for all water users in the city and is in effect until further notice.

The water system is now being flushed and re-tested.

So... until further notice... do not drink the water without boiling it first.

You can find updates on the lindon city