Muskies enjoy Christmas break

Lost four of six games leading up to the christmas break, but now, coach varady and the guys are home, resting up, and getting ready for the second half of the season.

For a lot of the team though, that doesn't mean getting away from hockey at all.

Before the guys left for their week and a half vacation, i had a chance to ask them what they wanted for christmas and what they had planned for break.

Jackson keane--"back to winnipeg and catching the jets game."

Phil knies--"just go home, family, friends.

I'm from phoenix, so i might catch a coyotes game when i'm home.

I gotta get a new phone.

Too small, i gotta catch up."

Jackson keane--"i'm not sure.

I'm just kind of happy to be home and that's all i'm really asking for.

