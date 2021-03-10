2016 Yearender, No. 10-6

High School state champs are the numbers 6-10 stories in the WMBD 2016 countdown

Pegler>> tonight, we look back on central illinois' top sports stories of the year... it's our own top ten list... dan molloy takes us through the first half of our countdown.

<<dan molloy/wmbd sports: nothing but state championships in the first half of our countdown - starting with eureka volleyball.

The hornets use a 20-match win streak to cruise to a conference championship, then drop just one set in five postseason matches to earn the program's first state title.

No.

9 goes to the tremendous fall season for normal u-high.

Junior golfer dallas koth is the 2a state runner-up, leading the pioneer team to its tenth state crown.

The boys soccer team gets hot at the right time and two weeks later, the green and gold celebrate the school's first soccer state title.

Washington wrestling earns the 8 spot on the countdown for another historic season.

At the ihsa individual state finals, tyler delaware, dack punke and jacob warner all capture state championships.

But the panther team puts an exclamation point on the season with a dominant showing in the team dual final, beating marian catholic and hoisting the team championship trophy for the first time.we go to march madness for no.

7 - another first-time state champion - leroy boys basketball.

Led by buzzworthy big man matt chastain, the panthers take the lead in the final minute with a three from noah perry and hold on to beat chicago leo.

In their first appearance at state, the panthers earn the program's first state title.

For no.

6, we stay in the heart of illinois conference for the incredible season for dee-mack football.

The chiefs defense shuts out five of its first six opponents... the offense scores 91 in a second-round playoff game, and it culminates with a smash mouth 35-7 state final victory in over maroa-forsyth.

Deer creek-mackinaw celebrates its first football state champion.>> 3