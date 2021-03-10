Paulson and Glenbrook South's Sam Iida raced to a tie in a 500-yard showdown between
Colton Paulson ties state champ in 500 free
<<kurt pegler>> showdown at central pasrk pool today... the two top 500-yard swimmers in the state going head to head.
Notre dame's colton paulson -- in the middle of the screen -- and glenbrook south's sam iida at the top.... a great race... tha finishes in a dead heat..
A tie... and today's time of 4:32.32 is now the fastest 500 yards in the state.
