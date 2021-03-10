Local Daycare Centers on High Alert after Edinburg Attempted

Andres Rodriguez Jr., 29, is facing several charges after he attempted to abduct a child from Albatross Daycare in Edinburg.

We now know the name of the man wanted for an attempted kidnapping at a daycare.

Edinburg police arrested 29-year-old andres rodriguez.

He's facing three charges including attempted kidnapping.

Police say he tried to take a young girl out of the albatros daycare center in edinburg.

Rodriguez as we mentioned faces two others charges as well.

One is for stealing the cell phone at the daycare.

The other is for a hit and run.

During his arraignment today he told the judge his charges are based on false information.

Channel five news' frank mccaffrey spoke with a day care worker today in brownsville to find out how state regulations are changing to protect your children.

Frank?

Members of the local daycare community we spoke with today report feeling shaken by the incident in edinburg yesterday.

They tell us the children's safety is their top priority.

Iliana lugo owns and operates a brownsville daycare center and says it's scary to hear about the attempted kidnapping in edinburg.

16:31 iliana lugo, brownsville daycare owner "that's something that the state has been working on for us to do new regulations on how to protect the children here.

So it's actually scary when i heard about it here that now it's actually happening."

Lugo says she is going through training on new state regulations and now, she will focus on what to do when faced with an intruder.

16:44 iliana lugo, brownsville daycare owner, " we've always had to have fire drills and weather drills and they've added if there's an intruder, there's a lockdown, so noow we have to have drills for that at least twice a year' those wanting to pick up their children at her daycare center are stopped and asked for identification, though it's not required - lugo is happy she has this policy now.

17:48 iliana lugo, brownsville daycare owner, " now with this coming up, it helps to have a counter.

For example when you come into the center, you have to have, whoever comes in, we always have someone in front.

So we find out who we're letting into the center."

Police say that if an incident like the one in edinburg comes up, they will move quickly.

Christopher barrera, palmview chief of police, "the officer takes the next step into activating an amber alert notifying any parents.

From there the investigation begins."

Barrera says that if it is a kidnapping, the number one goal of his police force is to capture the suspect and bring the child to safety immediately.

The texas department of family and protective services regulates all daycare in the state.

It lists albatros daycare in edinburg as having a clean record with no administrative penalties.

Live in brownsville, frank mccaffrey, channel five news at six.