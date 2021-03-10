Man Missing from Millcreek Canyon

Police Looking For Endangered Man in Millcreek Canyon
Police Looking For Endangered Man in Millcreek Canyon
Kim f unified police, tonight, still looking for a missing man... in millcreek canyon.
Today ...they released new photos of 24-year-old blake richardson... we're told he suffers from a mental illness and has not been seen since december 10th.
They say... he was walking his dog... wearing a green canvas coat and a hoodie underneath.
He was also wearing black jeans and tan shoes.
Search crews are asking people to stay away from the dog lake / reynolds peak area.
