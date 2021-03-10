Man Missing from Millcreek Canyon

The school.

Kim f unified police, tonight, still looking for a missing man... in millcreek canyon.

Today ...they released new photos of 24-year-old blake richardson... we're told he suffers from a mental illness and has not been seen since december 10th.

They say... he was walking his dog... wearing a green canvas coat and a hoodie underneath.

He was also wearing black jeans and tan shoes.

Search crews are asking people to stay away from the dog lake / reynolds peak area.

If you have any information on