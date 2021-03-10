A fight over what can be called "milk" could change the way products are labeled in the dairy aisle.

A fight over what can be called "milk" could change the way products are labeled in the dairy aisle.

The dairy industry, and some members of congress, say the label should be reserved for milk from a cow.

And they want the government to take action.

But, many plant- based alternatives like almond and soy are called milk, too.

Errol barnett is inside a washington, dc grocery store with what's at stake.

(nat) "strong is good" tennis star venus williams... (nat) - "i do plants" and hip-hop producer dj khaled appear in these new up-tempo ads for silk almond and soy milk.

(gfx 1) they are part of an industry of plant based products described as milk-substitutes.

They generated 1.4 billion dollars this year and grew fifty four percent over the last five years in the us (gfx out) (nat) - "real milk has eight times more protein than almond milk" milk producers are facing decline - dropping eleven percent in sales over the last year.

Now they are fighting back.

(sot - patty leonard / dairy farmer) "we have seen a drop off in the consumption of dairy products and also we have seen a significant price drop."

Patty leonard's family has been farming in northern virginia for almost a century.

She milks her cows twice daily, and says non-dairymilk products are successful because they're misleading.

(sot - patty leonard / dairy farmer) they are using the good name and good quality and the standard of milk to share their product.

// it is more important that we have a clear definition and a clear standard so that our consumers have a clear understanding of what they are purchasing (gfx - letter) thirty-two congressmen from dairy-producing states agree, penning this letter urging the fda to enforce its existing definition of milk, which states it is"...obtained by the complete milking of one or more cows."

(gfx out) but how much confusion is there between cow milk and its substitutes?

(sot - james assey / shopper) i don't think they're the same as milk and i think that confuses people.

(sot - carla boarden / shopper) "i think it should be continued to called milk.

It's used like milk."

(sot - nancy chapman / soyfoods association) "worldwide, this is the same terminology that has been used for years."

For nancy chapman of the soyfoods association, the hope is the fda widens its definition.

(sot - nancy chapman / soyfoods association) "when you drink soymilk it is equal in terms of its ability to support growth and development as is a dairy cow's milk."

Chris galen works for the milk producer's federation (sot - chris galen / national milk producers federation) errol: would you be all right with a looser definition?

Chris: now, i have never milked a soybean - i don't suppose if you cracked one, you'd find much milk or any liquid there// all we want is for the government to do its job and to enforce the regulation on the books that says you don't got milk if it comes from a nut or a seed.

(on cam tag: errol barnett / cbs news /washington) historically, the f-d-a has kept out of any battles over which products can use the term "milk."

This time it says it will respond directly to the congressmen who wrote to them.

Also the almond industry responded to our request for comment, saying their products are also fortified with vitamins and calcium and it really is up to the consumer to decide.

Errol barnett, cbs news,