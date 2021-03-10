Juveniles charged with murder in death of WVC police officer

Kim f new developments in the death of officer cody brotherson who was killed last month.

This afternoon we learned murder charges have been filed against the three teens accused in the west valley officer's death.

Good 4 utah's marcos ortiz has followed this case from the start and joins us now in the newsroom with more.

Marcos.

Marcos these murder charges had been sealed by the juvenile judge.

Today they were released to the public.

We still don't know which of these juveniles was the driver.

But according to the district attorney's office all three will still face murder charges.

:01 - :06 :45 - :55 1:13 - 1:23 1:33 - 1:45 mike o'brien, media attorney: "it's a terrible case.

Terrible case for these juveniles and sad for their families and sad for officer brotherson's family.

In early november, west valley police learned one of their own had been struck by a hit and run driver.

Officer cody brotherson died at the scene after attempting to lay down spikes as the driver refused to stop for police.

But within an hour, police tracked down the car and arrested three juveniles...two were 15 years old...the third ...fourteen years old.

They've been in juvenile detention and were eventually charged.

But those charges were kept secret because their attorneys filed motions to keep them away from the public's eye.

This week, media attorney mike o'brian argued before the juvenile judge of the public's right to know.

The judge agreed.

Mike o'brien: it's a classic case.

What were teens doing at three in the morning.

What caused the death of officer brotherson.

How will the courts treat this difficult situation.

The public has a right to know this.

This afternoon, the courts released murder charges against all three juveniles.

Two are also facing charges for failing to stop for police and gun possession jeff hall, deputy salt lake district attorney: "murder is a serious charge.

Murder carries ...is a first degree felony which carries a potential life sentence for an adult.

All three juveniles have lengthy criminal histories in the juvenile system.

Each have been charged with multiple felonies as well.

The district attorney's office is aware of their history.

Hall: it's unclear at this point whether these juveniles will remain in juvenile court or whether they'll be tried in an adult court.

That's a step down the road.

Marcos the more serious of the charges include gang enhancement.

According to prosecutors, the crime was done as part of gang activity.

Two of the juveniles are brothers .... a fourteen year old and fifteen