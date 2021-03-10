Christmas Workers

All across the country, businesses have closed for Christmas day.

You would think that the world would take a day off in honor of this holiday season, but certain things in this world don't take breaks... not even for a day.

It's those who make sure our communities are safe that made the drive to work today.

The streets of columbus aren't seeing many drivers, and the businesses are mirroring this trend.

Closed... closed... closed... and.... closed.

"on a regular sunday, it's normal for some businesses in downtown columbus to be closed, but on this specific christmas sunday it's no surprise that most all businesses, here, have closed their doors for the day."

Yet there are some who treat this as just another day on the job... like the fire department.

"well it's pretty good.

I mean, you hate being away from your family, hate being away from so and so.

But anyway, that's the thing, you just... it's part of a job that you have to do.

It's not like they close down 9-1-1."

Because fires don't take a holiday, especially around the holidays.

"you know, a lot of people are cooking this time of year.

Make sure your children aren't away from you, and monitor and make sure you keep an eye on what you're cooking."

The city does not take this for granted, showing their gratitude by bringing food to the station to make sure they feel the christmas spirit.

A couple of steaks wouldn't hurt either.

And this certainly helps build the community amongst the firemen because according to ballard... "you're with your co-workers a good bit, sometimes even more than your family."

Though it is a sacrifice, the firefighters are happy give this service to the citizens.

"we enjoy our jobs, and it is something that is fulfilling and rewarding, and we'll do it anytime any day."

In columbus, parker king, wcbi news.

So a big thank you to all who reported to work today, you are all very much appreciated.

