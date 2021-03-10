Over 200 MIFA Volunteers Deliver Food, Gift Baskets

On Christmas Day over 200 volunteers from MIFA helped to delivered and cooked meal baskets for seniors this morning.

Local good news.

More than 200 mifa volunteers cooked, packed, loaded and delivered hot meals to home bound seniors this morning .

Everyone gathered at the mifa headquarters on vance avenue in the medical district to finish off final odds and ends... then... they hit the road to deliver more than 850 boxes stuffed full of food and gifts.

Sally heinz/ceo mifa food and security is such a problem for seniors and many who are home bound dont have access to food and of course today is a holiday and so it's important for seniors to feel recognized at christmas brandon: volunteers tell us that talking with the people they deliver to is just as important as the gifts.

Many of their stops are to places that don't get many visitors around the holidays.

