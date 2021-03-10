Travel Precautions

Despite dealing with rainy conditions today and snow on friday, the Wisconsin state patrol says this is shaping up to be a pretty typical holiday weekend.

with the weather impacting holiday travelers... the state patrol is reminding drivers to slow down, to not follow other vehicles too closely, and to avoid any type of distractions, such as using your cell phone.sergeant dean haigh with the wisconsin state patrol says when it comes to weather... always be aware of changing road conditions.

"what's wet now could be frozen at any time, especially bridge decks, areas that might be colder than others.

So try to keep some distance and be alert for those changing weather patterns."for information on road conditions... you can utilize 5-1-1 on your phone