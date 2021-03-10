Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Travel Precautions

Credit: WLAX
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Travel Precautions
Travel Precautions

Despite dealing with rainy conditions today and snow on friday, the Wisconsin state patrol says this is shaping up to be a pretty typical holiday weekend.

Despite dealing with rainy conditions today and snow on friday... the wisconsin state patrol says this is shaping up to be a pretty typical holiday weekend.with the weather impacting holiday travelers... the state patrol is reminding drivers to slow down, to not follow other vehicles too closely, and to avoid any type of distractions, such as using your cell phone.sergeant dean haigh with the wisconsin state patrol says when it comes to weather... always be aware of changing road conditions.

"what's wet now could be frozen at any time, especially bridge decks, areas that might be colder than others.

So try to keep some distance and be alert for those changing weather patterns."for information on road conditions... you can utilize 5-1-1 on your phone

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Ice fishing season arrives

Ice fishing season arrives

KOTA

With the season comes concern that people could fall through ice if they are not ware of safety procedures.

You might like

More coverage