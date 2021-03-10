TOP 12 COUNTDOWN: #1 HAZLETON'S JOE MADDON WINS IT ALL

((robin))on this christmas day -- we've reached the pinnacle of our "12 days of christmas" countdown.

We've been taking a look back at the 12 best local sports stories of 2016 -- and tonight, it's time for number 1.it's nothing too big -- oh, except for the fact that a 108- year curse was lifted in major league baseball -- and that a manager from hazleton led the way.

Here's a-j donatoni.since 1908, the chicago cubs have been baseball's lovable losers.

A franchise doomed to failure for all eternity, it seemed.

But then, in 2016 -- the seemingly impossible happened.the cubs have won the world series.

Finally -- the cubs had done it, and the man behind it all in the dugout -- a regular guy from hazleton, pennsylvania, joe maddon.

In just his 2nd year as cubs manager -- maddon brought the goods.

He took a roster loaded with talent, and got chicago to the world series.

And even when down 3-1 to cleveland -- maddon rallied his players to rip off 3 straight wins and deliver salvation to cubs fans everywhere.

Maddon's hometown celebrated too -- as one of its favorite sons reached the pinnacle of his sport.<<frank palermo -- grew up with joe maddon>>everybody obviously is behind him.

It's a tight knit community, you grow up with people, you don't forget them.

He doesn't forget us.<<jason maddon -- joe maddon's cousin>> he left in the 70s and he never left his hometown feel.

He's