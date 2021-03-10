Holiday officer

Erin: most places are closed on christmas day, but a historic and award-winning restaurant in winchester has been serving people all weekend.

For people that will be away from family this weekend, george's food and spirits at the george washington hotel is welcoming you with open arms!

Ever since the restaurant opened, they have been doing a christmas dinner.

A four course meal will be served where you can choose from multiple delicious holiday-style dishes in each category.

The exceptional cuisine and comfortable, casual seating is what makes everyone feel right at home!

Erin: twas' the night before christmas and the streets of frederick were empty, but one man stayed up with the frederick police department to keep the officers company.

Whag's katie misuraca has more.

<< katie misuraca reporting: on the night of christmas eve hugh gordon, "vice president of development for interfaith housing alliance," i have been doing this for forty five years."

Katie misuraca reporting: hugh gordon spends his night with the frederick police department.

Hugh gordon, "vice president of development for interfaith housing alliance," it is to support them, it is hopefully to give somebody, some relief in terms of having somebody to talk to make the night go a little bit faster."

Katie misuraca reporting: the department calls it, a ride-a- long, but for gordon, he calls it tradition... hugh gordon, "vice president of development for interfaith housing alliance, "i have seen a lot of the force come and go.

Our police really do a great job of interacting with the public.

I have learned that over forty five years.

I have watched them.

Sometimes, there are language barriers, they find ways around to deal with those language barriers, but we have a first rate police force in frederick city."

Katie misuraca reporting: gordon always signs up for the graveyard shift.

Hugh gordon, "vice president of development for interfaith housing alliance, "one of the things that i think that is important is not so much that i have been doing this for forty five years, i think it is more important or recognize the work that the police do."

Katie misuraca reporting: while officers protect the city, gordon protects them, by keeping them company.

Hugh gordon, "vice president of development for interfaith housing alliance, "because these guys put in an effort to protect us three and sixty five days a year, if it is the littlest bit of giving back that we can do,, i think it is the best way to do it."

Katie misuraca reporting: and every year, when gordon signs up -- he says, it feels like the first time all over again.

Hugh gordon, "vice president of development for interfaith housing alliance, "i think it is the hope that there is some good that is coming out of it.

It is the benefit that i am providing and getting to know these guys, individual each year, it is kind of the whole reason behind way i do it."

Katie misuraca reporting: reporting in frederick, katie misuraca, whag news