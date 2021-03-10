Operation H.E.A.T. Christmas surprise

In his sleigh tonight, one little valley boy got an early visit from old saint nick himself.

This afternoon....san ta and his team of firemen made a special delivery to 4 year-old marco garcia.

He and his family lost their home and all their christmas gifts in a fire earlier this month.

Every christmas for the last 9 years, operation fire heat puts together christmas surprises for families who endure devastating fires during the holidays: ((rochelle rowell/operation fire h.e.a.t.: "so we try and step in, and we do buy them clothes and stuff but we try to buy them gifts to make christmas a little better for the children."

)) >> today...the garcias were one of two families to get christmas surprises from operation fire heat.

The organization says they do year round fundraisers, with most of the donations coming from firefighters and dispatchers themselves.

