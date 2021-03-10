Hogs Arrive in Charlotte

Down in charlotte.

The team also heading to the queen city this afternoon to start preparing for the belk bowl against virginia tech- with more here's gene dumont.

Gene dumont- that's right alyssa, the razorback nation has made it to the queen city of charlotte, north carolina.

Gene dumont- that's right alyssa, the razorback nation has made it to the queen city of charlotte, north carolina.

Right now i am standing inside the razorbacks team hotel where they arrived just about an hour ago, and of course treated like kings.

Plenty of razorback fans here to support them, we got the change to catch up with the king hog himself, bret bielema, here's a littl bit of what he had to say.

Bret bielema-when you get down to these bowl games it's about how you do your preparation work when you are back home and how you handle the transition leading into the game, and as far as back home i thought they did an outstanding job, to get here a beautiful day in charlotte on the back end of a panther game, so the city if kind of alive, and we'll let them lose tonight, but tomorrow, i dont want to be the grinch how stole christmas, but we'll grind it out pretty good tomorrow on christmas day and have a nice christmas dinner tomorrow night with them and really just focus on the game."

Gene dumont- of course the razorback nation is going to be following the team all the way through the belk bowl on thursday so be sure to stay with us for our daily razorback nation reports and follow us on all our social nedia platforms, reporting from charlotte north carolina for the razorback nation, im gene dumont, alyssa back to you.

Gene thanks- a lot coming your way as our coverage conitnues all the way up until our gameday show on december 29th- so let the fun begin.

