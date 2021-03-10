The spirit of giving is alive and well in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) - The spirit of giving drew a lot of people to the Rio Grande neighborhood today.

More than one thousand people.

It was nothing organized, just lots of families heading down there.

They were handing out coffee and hot chocolate and fruit and warm clothes.

It's something that means so much to the homeless on the streets.

Believe thagt giving is a part of the heart and when you have a heart for god and for giving more than you have or at least giving what you have, then it makes a difference.

It makes a difference in the person that you give it too and in yourself.

It makes you feel like your important.

It wasn't just individuals handing out warmth and love to the homeless.

Several church