Vanderbilt and NC State tour Providence House

Face off at the independence bowl they are lending a helping hand around town.players with both teams toured the providence house and the northwest louisiana veterans home this afternoon.they talked with local veterans.... met families working their way out of homelessness and interacted with their kids.

Emmanuel smith, vanderbilt line backer"the kids are great.

They had the biggest smiles on their faces.

You can look in their eyes and see they're happy seeing someone being successful at a young age."joe scelfo, north joe scelfo, north carolina state center"just help make their day a little better or little more happy."players also took a tour of the housing section of section of section of providence house.((henson)) money matters...vandebilt and