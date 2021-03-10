Patriots Christmas Story

Steve'twas the night before christmas, and all through gillette, not a player was stiring, not even jacoby brisset...the jerseys were hung in the lockers with care, in hopes that tom brady, soon would be there...the fans are nestled, all snug in their raingear... it matters not, because the jets hate to play here...the pats in the blue and new york wearing white... have settled in for a beatdown from day until night...when out on the field there arose a celebration... martellus bennett has scored!

He yells with elation... away goes this game, it's out of hand in a flash... new england up 10... new york would not match...in the quarter of 2, it's a gamechanging call... bryce petty has fumbled... malcom butler has the ball... when what to my wondering eyes should appear... tom brady arrives and he's showing no fear...with a unkown reciever, so lively and fast... matt lengel is there to catch his first touchdown pass... more rapid than eagles, new englad did score... brady whistles and shouts as his team goes for more...on hogan, on on bennett, on edelman, mitchell... he throws deep to james white, he'll dance just a little!to the top of the endzone to the edge of the wall...41 to 3... new england wins it all...i heard brady exclaim as he runs out of sight... happy christmas to all, and to all a good night...