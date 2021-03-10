Top Sports Moment #2 - RailRiders Win Everything

It's no surprise the RailRiders' run ranks 2nd in our top sports moments from the year.

They led the International League in runs scored and ERA, and finished with a franchise-record winning percentage.

They took the division title, Governor's Cup, and AAA National Championship.

((a.j.))it's christmas eve, and that means we've nearly reached the end of our "12 days of christmas" countdown.

We're looking back at the best 12 moments and stories in local sports from 2016.

And for number 2 tonight, the focus is on baseball, and that historic season for the team in moosic.in his first season with the scranton wilkes-barre railriders -- perhaps not even al pedrique could have imagined it would end like this (nat).in fact -- the 2016 season was the most successful that scranton wilkes-barre has ever had by any measure.

The team won 91 games in the regular season and secured the highest win percentage in team history.

The railriders led the international league in both runs scored and e-r-a.and in the playoffs -- that success continued.

They swept the lehigh valley iron pigs to advance to the governor's cup finals -- and there, scranton wilkes-barre claimed its 2nd- ever governor's cup by defeating gwinnett.as if that wasn't enough -- the railriders then took on el paso in the triple-a national championship.

And fittingly -- they won that too, making it just about a perfect year at p-n-c field.great year, we went through a lot of stuff as a normal triple-a team.

But we never gave up.

We lost some key players and these guys that stayed and the team did a great job by playing as a team, play together, believe in themselves, and like i say every day and i'm gonna repeat it, keep working.

Great job!

The scranton wilkes-barre railriders delivered a 3 performance this year that baseball fans in the area won't soon forget -- and it's our number 2 local sports moment of 2016.

So we've got one more to go.

Here are the top 5 of our 12 best moments in local sports from 2016.

Some highlights -- the stanley cup came to wilkes-barre, benton grad zain retherford won a national wrestling championship at penn state.our number 1 moment of the year will be revealed tomorrow, christmas day.