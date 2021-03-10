*EXCLUSIVE* Heart-warming moment The Queen shared her blanket with Meghan Markle

A video has emerged of the touching moment the Queen offered Meghan Markle a blanket to share three years ago - which was cited in her interview with Oprah.

In Oprah's tell-all interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan recalled a touching moment the Queen had offered to share a blanket with her on a car journey.

The Queen and Meghan had been attending one of their first royal engagements together in Chester on 14 June 2018 where they officially opened the Mersey Gateway Bridge and Chester's Storyhouse Theatre.*This video was filmed 14th June 2018.