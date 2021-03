Hancock and Harding defend Test & Trace

Speaking outside his home in London, Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he is grateful to the team which built the Test & Trace system - despite the Public Accounts Committee warning that its impact remains unclear.

Baroness Harding, head of Test & Trace, said the majority of funding went on testing.

Report by Odonovanc.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn