post holiday safety

<<lauren langer>>the holidays might be wrapping up... and most of the shopping finished... but police say... you still need to take precautions against thieves... trying to take advantage of the giving season.wyzz's lindsey harrison has that story.<<(now that that holidays are reaching an end... it's time to start thinking about getting rid of all of the boxes this year's presents came in.

But police departments across the nation want people to "be wise.

Don't advertise" the new gifts in your home.state trooper james o'callahan, ny state police: our biggest concern are large ticket items in 2015... state farm ranked illinois as the fourth highest state for reported burglaries ..

Especially during december and january.

Something as simple as putting the boxes next to the curb could attract unwanted attention to your house.state trooper james o'callahan, ny state police: to somebody else that's a billboard- a billboard to what's inside your house and what it could potentially mark your house as having for a burglary down the roadmary lawrence, normal: "i don't know what you would do with those boxes if you didn't put them out in front of your house though.police say you should break down big boxes and put them inside a recycling bin.mary lawrence, normal: "put it at the bottom, maybe not the top, so that if people do go through it."if the boxes don't fit inside a bin, drop them off at a local recycling center or keep them inside until trash day.

And always report anything suspicious.molly lawrence, normal: "i would say, like, keep an eye out for your neighbors state trooper james o'callahan, ny state police: if your neighbor is a potential victim, you could be a potential victimin bloomington, lindsey harrison, wmbd news.>><<lauren langer>> police are also advise... don't post about your new electronics or big gifts on social media.

