VIDEO: 'I had faith' husband says of wife rescued

The husband of a Palmer Township woman who hiked for 30 straight hours after getting stranded in the Grand Canyon said he had faith she would make it out alive

Karen klein, an assistant professor at northampton community college, hiked for 26 miles to find help.

Rescue crews who found her say not many people would have survived what she did.

Wfmz's emma wright spoke with her husband who says he had faith she would pull through.

>>reporter: first responders call it luck but karen klein's family says it was determination that kept her alive as she hiked 26 miles through a snowy and remote part of the grand canyon after becoming stranded on vacation.>>kristen haase, sister rescued "they're gps stopped working and started taking them on back access roads.">>reporter: klein's identitcal twin sister kristen says karen, her husband, and 10-year-old son were on a family trip when they decided to stop at the grand canyon, not realizing it was closed.

Kristen says karen, an avid outdoorsman, set out to find help.

But after hiking for miles, help was no where to be found and klein ended up walking through the snow for 30 hours.>>on the phone: sheriff-elect jim driscoll, coconino co., az "she's a very tough woman.

Most people would not have survived that ordeal that she did.">>reporter: when klein didn't return overnight, her husband hiked 7 miles until he had cell service and called 9-1-1.

Sheriff jim driscoll says search crews followed klein's tracks and found her inside a park ranger's station that had been closed for the winter.

Karen's husband eric spoke with wfmz by phone from a hospital in utah where she is recovering.>>on the phone: eric klein, wife rescued "i had faith, i knew she could do it."

"when karen didn't come back for hours...i was under the impression, something was wrong.">>kristen haase, "if she stopped and fell asleep that would be the end, she kept going, she kept going.">>reporter: kristen says karen took some food and water but after hours in the cold..

Ended up eating twigs and drinking her own urine to survive the night.

She says karen is resting and looking forward to being home and is not surprised her sister survived an ordeal many others may have not.>>kristen haase, sister rescued "she would make a decision and stick to and and she would never give up.

She would do it or she would die trying."

>>reporter: ew, 69 news.