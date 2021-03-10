No. 5 Concho Valley Sports Moment of 2016 12/26/16

5 spot for making a return trip to the Division II College World Series in Cary, North Carolina.

Coming in at the number five spot to kick off our second week are the angelo state baseball rams who made a return trip to the college world series.

And boy was the road difficult for these rams as they had to open up the year on the road and then some as their first 17 games were played away from foster field.

They managed to stay above .500 during this grueling stretch.

Then it was time to move into a newly-renovated baseball field which which hosted the lone star conference tournament.

The rams made it all the way to the conference title series against west texas a and m.

But fell short to the buffs in the series finale.

However, the blue and gold did more than enough to cement themselves as an ncaa tournament team.

Then the rams took off in the south central regional touney sweeping through the competition with ease as they outscored their opponents 25-9 in their four wins.

Unfortunately the rams then got swept themselves in their return trip to cary, north carolina dropping a pair of 1-0 games.

But the coach couldn't be more proud of his team and its upperclassmen for leading them back.

<<kevin brooks: "this senior group, you know, gahlee...been [in the college world series] back-to-back.

That's never been done from a team out of our region, since that region's been in.

It's never been done from a team out of texas.

So, what they did was unbelieveable especially considering all that we lost.

We lost a pretty good number of players from last year.

And we knew to have a chance to come back, that the seniors were going to have to step up.

And they have led the charge the whole way.

