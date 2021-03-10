122616 kolr 10 news at 6

Jennifer: more local news now... jennifer: with temperatures in the 60s yesterday and today, lots of people were outside enjoying the weather.

It was no different for our four-legged friends at the dickerson park zoo.

Zoo staff says... cold temperatures like we saw last week mean the animals have to stay inside their buildings.

But... once it warms up... they get to run around outside, stretch their legs, and enjoy the sunshine.

Zookeeper tracy campbell says... the animals are allowed outside for a short period of time any day that's above 20 degrees ****if there is no ice on the ground.

He also says... once they're allowed to run free, they act the same way as most little kids.

Tracy campbell, zookeeper: "some of the animals, they'll be a little more crazy, a little more playful on days like today.

Especially if they've been locked in at all for any period, a day or two.

They come out and are running around, acting crazy."

Jennifer: campbell also says... the animals are allowed to stay outside overnight if its above 40 degrees.

Otherwise they stay inside their habitats.

Jennifer according to the national retail association--- one out of three people will return their gifts this season.

And--- local stores saw plenty of those returns today.

The association expects holiday sales to reach about 655-billion dollars.

Online sales alone were expected to reach about 117-billion.

To make the returns process easier on yourself--- be sure and know the store's return policy, have the receipt ready and an i-d as well.

There's also plenty of shopping happening before the end of the year.

The association says... 8 in ten millennials plan to take advantage of those after christmas sales.

Jennifer: the kansas city chiefs have punched their ticket to the post season... but is there a possibility of football at arrowhead stadium??

Plus.... 'nats' jennifer: the 71st annual blue and gold tournament is underway at missouri state... daniel shedd is up next with your first round