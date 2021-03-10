Musicians Remember George Michael, His Influence

3 brad-- 2016 ending on a somber note -- george michael the latest music legend dying this year -- joining others like prince -- david bowie -- and merle haggard.eyewitness news dennis ting talked with some musicians today -- reflecting on george michael's legacy -- and the other musical stars taken from us this year.dennis-- british pop star george michael rose to fame in 80's... but his legacy continues to this day.for many local musicians... his influence can still be felt in their work today."never gonna dance again.... george michael... dead at 53.

Chuck harris-- "careless whisper - thoughts of going to prom, things like that and all those great memories.""a lot of george michael songs are like soundtracks to our lives."

The sounds of guitar riffs fill moore music... not quite a somber dirge... but for these musicians... george michael's influence can be heard in every note.

Ed sein-- "being a musician all my life, his music is very familiar to me."

For musicians like ed sein... george michael was ubiquitous while growing up in the 80's.

Ed sein-- "back in the day when mtv actually played music videos, wham!

And george michael were stars.

They had high repitition videos.

Their music was everywhere.

You couldn't escape it."

Chuck harris-- "grew up in the 80s in high school, so i have a lot of great musical memories of him."

For musician chuck harris... the news of michael's passing came as a blow.

Chuck harris-- "wow.

There goes another one..."

The latest musician taken from this earth in 2016... joining david bowie and prince... and many others.

Chuck harris-- "a lot of great sounds that will definitely be missed."

Ed sein-- "we're all getting a bit older - the fans are, the stars are.

It's just the nature of this circle of life, right?"

But while george michael and the other legends are no longer here... their music... and influence... lives on.

Ed sein-- "i don't see how anyone couldn't be influenced by him.

You might not be into pop music, but he truly was a master of his craft."

Chuck harris-- "you hear george michael's voice, you nkow who that is."

Dennis-- on a personal note... one of my favorite george michael memories... was singing careless whisper with my friend in a karaoke bar in taiwan 10 years ago... or rather he was singing and i was laughing.

He'll most certainly be missed.